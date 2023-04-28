Braves Minor League Recap: Raisel Iglesias starts his rehab assignment

Thursday saw Michael Harris continue his rehab assignment and Raisel Iglesias start one of his own, though the with two of the five games rained out it was a shortened day down on the farm. Still the Braves affiliates went 3-0 on the day and we saw Spencer Schwellenbach throw a strong game in his start before the rain shortened that one to just five innings.

Gwinnett Stripers 6, Buffalo Bison 1

Michael Harris II, CF: 0-4, BB

Joe Dunand, DH: 2-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Raisel Iglesias, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Allan Winans, RP: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K

Ty Tice got the unusual start in this one and gave up the lone run charged to Gwinnett in his one inning. The reason he started was so Raisel Iglesias could come out of the pen in the second inning to start his rehab assignment, and he pitched well in his inning, allowing no one to reach base and striking out one on 12 pitches. Normal starter Allan Winans came in to relieve, and he pitched four scoreless on two hits and three walks while picking up five strikeouts. Roddery Munoz went the next two innings before Kyle Wilcox pitched the ninth to finish off the win.

Michael Harris’s second game of his rehab stint saw him go hitless in four at bats, though he did draw a walk. He was actually one of just two spots in the lineup without a hit in this one, the other being catcher Joe Hudson. Joe Dunand led the way going 2-4 with a homer and a pair batted in, while Forrest Wall (2-5) also had a multi-hit game. Among the prospects Braden Shewmake went 1-4 with a RBI, Justin Dean was 1-2 with a walk and a run, and Luke Waddell 1-4 with a triple and a run scored.

Mississippi Braves 2, Biloxi Shuckers 1

Andrew Moritz, LF: 2-4, BB, 2 R

Landon Stephens, RF: 2-4, RBI

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 1-3, BB

Scott Blewett, SP: 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Mississippi shut down the Biloxi offense with four innings of one run ball from starter Scott Blewett and five different relievers throwing a scoreless frame apiece to get a 2-1 victory. Blewett allowed the lone run of the game over his four innings on one hit and three walks while striking out four. Jose Montilla, Trey Riley, Coleman Huntley, Jake McSteen, and Alec Barger were the five relievers who combined to allow just two hits and two walks the rest of the way.

Mississippi’s offense struggled to get going against Brewers prospect Carlos Rodriguez, managing just two runs on six hits - but the two runs were enough to get them the win behind a great pitching staff effort. Andrew Moritz led the way by going 2-4 and scoring both of the Braves runs. Fellow corner outfielder Landon Stephens went 2-4 with one of the runs batted in - the only RBI of the day for Mississippi. Drew Lugbauer and Cal Conley were the only other members of the lineup to reach base multiple times, each going 1-3 with a walk.

Rome Braves - PPD, Rain

Rome’s game against Greensboro was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tonight.

Augusta GreenJackets 3, Columbia Fireflies 0 - 5 innings (Game 1)

Ambioris Tavarez, SS: 1-2, BB, SB

David McCabe, 3B: 1-3, 2B, R, RBI

Jeremy Celedonio, RF: 1-1, 2 BB, R

Spencer Schwellenbach, SP: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

In the first game of the doubleheader Spencer Schwellenbach got the start and looked very good before reaching his pitch count. Schwellenbach went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks as he struck out three. It took him only 41 pitches to get through the four innings, as he was quite efficient - throwing 29 of his 41 pitches for strikes on the day. Elison Joseph followed with a scoreless and hitless inning, allowing a walk while striking out the side. It was at that point the rain came and forced this one to end after just five innings, as well as keeping the second game from starting.

The stars at the plate were a pair of the better prospect bats in the system, Ambioris Tavarez and David McCabe. McCabe went 1-3 with a double, run scored, and one batted in. Tavarez went 1-2 with a walk and stole his fourth base of the season. Jeremy Celedonio also helped, going 1-1 and drawing a pair of walks to reach base in all three of his trips to the plate.

Augusta GreenJackets - PPD, Rain (Game 2)

Augusta was supposed to play two with Columbia, but after the first game was shortened the second game was rained out. This game will be made up today as they try again for a doubleheader.