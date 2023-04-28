Braves News: Raisel Iglesias begins rehab assignment, Mets series preview, more

The Atlanta Braves are slowly getting their squad back as reliever Raisel Iglesias began his rehab assignment in Triple-A Gwinnett Thursday night. Not only did the Stripers walk away with a 6-1 win, but Iglesias put together a productive inning.

He tossed an efficient 12-pitch inning with two groundouts and a strikeout.

Raisel Iglesias' final line:



1.0 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 1 SO pic.twitter.com/IS63vTomjk — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) April 27, 2023

Iglesias began the season on the injured list after suffering from shoulder inflammation, which shut him down from throwing until last week. Upon his return to the Braves, Iglesias is expected to take over as closer, which AJ Minter has done for the time being.

More Braves News:

The Braves hit the road again with a four-game set against the New York Mets on deck.

After a three-hour rain delay and bullpen blunders, the Braves dropped the series finale to the Miami Marlins, 5-4.

Michael Harris II appeared in his first Triple-A game on a rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers. He went 1-for-3 with an oppo-field single.

MLB News:

An MRI revealed that Minnesota Twins starter Kenta Maeda did not suffer any structural damage in his elbow and is just experiencing a muscle strain. He is expected to head to the 15-day injured list.

The Cincinnati Reds placed 1B/OF Wil Myers on the injured list with no timetable for his return. The move is retroactive to April 26.

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Mike Burrows underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday after suffering a UCL sprain. He will be sidelined for 14 to 16 months.

All-Star shortstop and 1960 National League MVP Dick Groat passed away at age 92 after complications with a stroke.