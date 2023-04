Leading the majors in fWAR and in steals, Ronald Acuña Jr. is operating on a different level right now for the Atlanta Braves.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss the outfielder’s torrid April, the resurgence of Charlie Morton’s curveball, and preview the first meeting of National League East contenders, as the Braves head to Citi Field to face the New York Mets.

