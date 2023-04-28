Braves vs. Mets: April 28 - May 1

The two best teams in the NL East meet for the first time.

The Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road Friday where they will begin a seven-game trip with a four-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta just completed a 3-4 homestand and saw a three-game winning streak end Thursday with a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.

The Mets snapped a four-game skid Thursday by avoiding a home sweep against the Washington Nationals. New York is 15-11 and two games behind the Braves in the NL East standings.

Series Schedule