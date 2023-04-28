Braves vs. Mets: April 28 - May 1

The Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road Friday where they will begin a seven-game trip with a four-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta just completed a 3-4 homestand and saw a three-game winning streak end Thursday with a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.
The Mets snapped a four-game skid Thursday by avoiding a home sweep against the Washington Nationals. New York is 15-11 and two games behind the Braves in the NL East standings.
Series Schedule
- Friday, April 28, 7:10 p.m. ET - Max Fried vs. David Peterson
- Saturday, April 29, 4:05 p.m. ET - Spencer Strider vs. Tylor Megill
- Sunday, April 30, 1:40 p.m. ET - Charlie Morton vs. Jose Butto
- Monday, May 1, 1:10 p.m. ET - Bryce Elder vs. TBA