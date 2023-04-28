Braves activate Michael Harris from injured list

The Atlanta Braves are getting a key player back in time for Friday’s series opener against the New York Mets. The Braves announced Friday morning that they have activated Michael Harris from the injured list. The team also reinstated Eli White from the paternity list and optioned him and Nick Solak back to Gwinnett.

Harris was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 7 with a lower back strain. He exited the game on April 6 against the Padres after aggravating his back during a stolen base attempt. Harris made to rehab appearances for Gwinnett playing center field seven innings Wednesday night and eight innings Thursday.

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year appeared in just seven games before the injury and was 5-for-23 at the plate. Sam Hilliard saw most of the playing time in center with Harris out and performed well enough that he should figure into the left field picture going forward.

White appeared in six games and was 1-for-14 at the plate before going on the paternity list. Solak made one appearance as a pinch runner and scored the tying run in Atlanta’s eighth inning rally against the Marlins Wednesday.