Braves, Mets Rain Delay Updates

Rain, rain go away!

By Kris Willis Updated
Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Tonight’s series opener between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets entered into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning. The Braves scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead. The game is official, so it will be interesting to see how long they wait this out with more rain on the way.

The tarp is currently on the field and we will pass along updates as soon as they become available.

We are over an hour into this delay and still no update.

Doesn’t look like any breaks are coming tonight.

Tonight’s game has been called, Braves win 4-0.

