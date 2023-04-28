Braves, Mets Rain Delay Updates

Tonight’s series opener between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets entered into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning. The Braves scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead. The game is official, so it will be interesting to see how long they wait this out with more rain on the way.

We are currently in a rain delay. We will provide updates as they become available.

The tarp is currently on the field and we will pass along updates as soon as they become available.

Stay tuned for updates.

We are over an hour into this delay and still no update.

Seventy minutes have passed since the tarp came out at Citi Field. It's still raining steadily, with lots more in the forecast, but no word on the status of this game.



The Mets and Braves are scheduled for another one in about 18 hours.

.@BrandonGaudin has a very important rain delay

Doesn’t look like any breaks are coming tonight.

I'm no meteorologist but

Tonight’s game has been called, Braves win 4-0.