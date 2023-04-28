Braves at Mets GameThread: 4/28/2023

It’s unclear what plans Mother Nature has in store for this game, so maybe they’ll play, maybe they won’t, maybe it’ll be interrupted by rain... who knows.

In any case, here’s the Statcast graphic.

It’s fun seeing all that red there, but the Mets aren’t slouches either, and Vaughn Grissom, Austin Riley, and the others better be ready and able to turn their contact-oriented sprays into outs.

And hey, if they can’t play on time or at all, Kris has the rain delay thread ready to go, so you’ll be in good, updated hands.

First pitch is supposed to be at 7:10 pm ET, but we’ll see what happens. Two games have already been postponed today (Detroit, Washington), but the Twins and Royals are finally playing now after their Friday afternoon start time got pushed into basically an evening game.