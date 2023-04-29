This Day in Braves History: Matt Kemp homers three times in Atlanta win

Braves Franchise History

1922 - The Boston Braves fall 12-3 as the New York Giants hit four inside-the-park home runs at Braves Field.

1953 - Joe Adcock becomes the first player in major league history to hit a home run into the center field bleachers at the Polo Grounds. The homer travels an estimated 475 feet.

2007 - Chipper Jones hits into the 13th unassisted triple play in major league history as he lines to Troy Tulowitzki who catches it, steps on second base to retire Kelly Johnson and then tags out Edgar Renteria.

2017 - Matt Kemp homers three times and drives in five runs to help the Braves to an 11-3 win over the Brewers. Dansby Swanson also homered while Tyler Flowers finished with four hits.

MLB History

1902 - Orioles infielder John McGraw is hit by a pitch five times, but home plate umpire Jack Sheridan refuses to allow him to take first base. McGraw is hit for the last time in the ninth inning and sits down in the batter’s box in protest. AL President Ban Johnson will suspend McGraw for five games.

1958 - Ted Williams becomes the 10th major league player to record 1,000 extra-base hits.

1978 - The St. Louis Cardinals tie a franchise record for the quickest nine-inning game played in history, defeating the Dodgers 1-0 at Busch Stadium. The game lasted just one hour and thirty-three minutes.

1981 - Steve Carlton becomes the sixth major league pitcher, and first lefty, to strike out 3,000 batters in a 6-2 win over the Montreal Expos.

1986 - Roger Clemens sets a major league record by striking out 20 hitters in a 3-1 win over the Mariners. Clemens surpasses the record of 19 strikeouts shared by Steve Carlton, Nolan Ryan and Tom Seaver.

1996 - Mets closer John Franco becomes the first left-hander in major league history to record 300 saves.

2005 - Greg Maddux outduels Roger Clemens as the Cubs defeat the Astros 3-2 at Minute Maid Park. It is the first matchup between 300-game winners in almost 18 years. The last occurred in 1987 when Don Sutton defeated Steve Carlton.

