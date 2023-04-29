Braves News: Braves win abbreviated game one, Michael Harris II activated, more

The Atlanta Braves got back in the win column on Friday night after defeating the New York Mets 4-0 in just five innings of play. Queens weather cut the matchup short, but not before the Braves jumped in front of their NL East foes.

The contest remained scoreless until the top of the fifth, courtesy of a Ronald Acuña Jr. RBI. The 1-0 score didn’t last long, though, with Matt Olson hitting a moonshot and tacking on three more runs to seal the deal for an abbreviated win.

Olson’s fifth inning homer accounted for his 500th career RBI.

Weather permitting, the Braves and Mets get back to it this afternoon at 4:05 ET with Spencer Strider on the bump.

More Braves News:

Michael Harris II was reinstated from the injured list and hit ninth in Friday’s matchup. In a corresponding move, OF Nick Solak was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Raisel Iglesias’ first rehab appearance headlines Thursday’s minor league performances.

In the latest episode of Battery Power TV, Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss the success of Ronald Acuña Jr, who currently leads the league in fWAR and steals.

Episode 39 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses A.J. Minter’s recent struggles, the latest homestand, and more.

MLB News:

Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom left Friday’s contest against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning after experiencing forearm tightness. He will be re-evaluated today.

The Colorado Rockies officially announced that RHP German Marquez has been placed on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to April 27.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge underwent an MRI on his hip ahead of Friday night’s game. There has been no report on the extent of his injury.

The Boston Red Sox placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with right elbow ulnar neuritis. The club has not disclosed the severity of his injury.

The Minnesota Twins will place starter Kenta Maeda on the injured list with a strained right triceps. He will be sidelined for three to seven days.