Braves reinstate Joe Jimenez from paternity list, option Danny Young to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday that they have reinstated right-hander Joe Jimenez from the paternity list and optioned lefty Danny Young back to Gwinnett. Jimenez had been away from the club since Wednesday.

The Braves acquired Jimenez in an offseason trade with the Detroit Tigers in exchange for prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy. Jimenez underwent a procedure on his back prior to the start of spring training and saw a velocity dip throughout camp. He is starting to round into shape as he velocity has ticked up in recent appearances. Jimenez has appeared in nine games where he has allowed two earned runs in eight innings. Both of the earned runs he has allowed came back on April 11 against the Reds.

Young was originally optioned last week to make room for Collin McHugh, but was brought back when Jimenez was placed on the paternity list. He made four appearances allowing one run over 3 2/3 innings.