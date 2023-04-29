Spencer Strider lined up for a game that appears unlikely to be played in New York

This is a bit of a weird preview because the game does not appear likely to proceed, and even less likely on time. The forecast for today looks pretty bleak in New York, with a gale warning and rain on the forecast all day. With that being said, if the skies do clear for long enough to play the game, the Braves must feel good about the matchup, with their dominant young co-ace Spencer Strider on the mound looking to continue his historic streak of starts with at least 9 strikeouts and coming off of a game in which he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, the Braves would face Tylor Megill, who is not exactly a dazzling starting pitcher for New York. Megill is just a pretty normal not-great pitcher, without much special about him. He has decent strikeout and walk rates and pretty normal home run and ground ball rates. He’s just kinda there and not good but not bad. The Braves offense should feel good about being able to put up some big numbers against Megill.

With all of that being said, I remain skeptical that this game will be played on time, if at all, so it might be best not to plan your day around it.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

Saturday, April 29, 2023

4:05 pm ET (Nominally)

Flushing, NY

TV: FOX, Bankruptcy Sports South

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

XM Radio: Online, Ch. 89