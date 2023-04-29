Braves-Mets postponed, will be made up as a doubleheader on August 12

Let’s keep this short and sweet: the Braves and Mets are not going to be playing their regularly-scheduled game today.

Today’s game against Atlanta has been postponed due to rain. We will play a split-admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 12 with game one scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. and game two scheduled for 7:15 p.m.https://t.co/jEBVy85fFQ — New York Mets (@Mets) April 29, 2023

Originally scheduled for a 4:05 pm ET start, the game will now take place about three months in the future as part of a traditional split doubleheader.

We’ll keep you updated as to how teams shuffle their rotations, but in the end, it’s not clear that it’ll matter because tomorrow’s game may be in a similar predicament. In any case, stay tuned.

If you’re looking for something fun to watch, the Giants and Padres will tangle in Mexico City today. There’s also a Pirates-Nats doubleheader which should be amusing watching to see if the Pirates can avoid a letdown after their great start, and of course, if you like offense, keep an eye peeled on anyone playing the Athletics at any point.