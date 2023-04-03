 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Sunday Struggles for Jared Shuster and Ian Anderson, Braves head to St. Louis, more

A less than ideal day for Atlanta’s starting pitching.

By Shawn Coleman
Sunday was set to be an exciting, and somewhat important, day for the Braves and their starting pitching. Former top pick Jared Shuster was set to make is MLB debut, while Ian Anderson was hoping to start of his 2023 season with a good outing in Gwinnett.

Unfortunately, neither pitcher had they performance they were hoping for. Anderson did onto complete a full inning, giving up three home runs and four earned runs while only producing two total outs. Shuster was uncharacteristically wild, allowing three walks and four runs in the first inning during his start. However, though the Braves lost 4-1, Shuster did settle down after that and complete 4 23 total innings, which was needed as it allowed Atlanta to better manage the usage of its bullpen.

Overall, it was simply one start for Anderson and Shuster, and both hopefully will bounce back in the time. But the concerns the Braves already were facing early in the season due to injuries, especially now with unfortunate Opening Day injury to Max Fried, ineffectiveness is the last development that is needed. It will continue to be the storyline to watch for the Braves team as they head to St. Louis.

