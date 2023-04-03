Braves will retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25 September 9

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that they will retire Andruw Jones’ number 25 in a pregame ceremony on Saturday, September 9 before a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jones is one of the best outfielders in team history. He made his Major League debut in 1996 and then two months later became the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series with a two-homer performance in Game 1 against the New York Yankees. He won ten straight Gold Glove Awards and was voted to the All-Star team five times. He holds the franchise record for home runs in a season with 51 in 2005 and finished his career with 434 home runs. He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2016.

“It’s a great honor getting your number retired. You don’t think about things like that while you’re playing. You just play the game you love,” said Jones. “I’m thankful to the Braves for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love.

Being the first kid from Curaçao to have his jersey retired is also an honor. So many kids who grew up there watching me play and this will give them hope on what they can do in their careers.”

Jones will be the 11th Braves player to have his jersey retired. The others are

Chipper Jones - 10

John Smoltz - 29

Bobby Cox - 6

Dale Murphy - 3

Warren Spahn - 21

Greg Maddux - 31

Phil Niekro - 35

Eddie Mathews - 41

Hank Aaron - 44

Tom Glavine - 47