Battery Power TV: Acuña, Olson set for monster seasons; more lessons from opening series

Atlanta Braves’ offense showed how potent it can be in taking two of three from Nationals

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
One series is the smallest of sample sizes, but it gave us a glimpse into just how big a juggernaut these Atlanta Braves can be.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney offer their observations after the Braves took two of three from the Washington Nationals, including further evidence that Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson are headed for monster years.

Plus, Spencer Strider’s strong debut, how the pitching staff deals with Max Fried’s injury, the announcement that the Braves will retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25, and setting the stage for this week’s series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

