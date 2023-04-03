GameThread, 4/3/2023: Braves @ Cardinals

The Braves will take on the Cardinals on Monday night as they seek a win in their fourth game of the season. Charlie Morton will take on Jake Woodford in their respective 2023 debuts.

For a preview, see here.

For lineups, see here.

For a series preview with more on the Cardinals, see here.

And lastly, for the Statcast graphic, check out: https://baseballsavant.mlb.com/preview?game_pk=718727&game_date=2023-4-3. It doesn’t make that much sense to embed it, just because that gives the wrong impression that stats through a few days have much meaning.

Anyway, it’s worth noting that this is probably the Braves’ best chance to win a game this series, though the difference between this matchup and the other two matchups later this week isn’t that big. Stay tuned and see what happens — first pitch is at 7:45 pm ET. I have no idea why the start is at 7:45 (or 6:45 Central time). That seems weird. Any ideas?