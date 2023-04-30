This Day in Braves History: Tim Hudson picks up 200th career win

Braves Franchise History

1961 - Willie Mays becomes the ninth player in major league history to hit four home runs in a game to help the Giants to a 14-4 win over the Milwaukee Braves.

1970 - Billy Williams becomes the first player in National League history to play in 1,000 consecutive games in a 9-2 loss by the Cubs to the Atlanta Braves at Fulton County Stadium.

1985 - Dale Murphy drives in two runs to help the Braves to an 8-4 win over the Reds. Murphy’s 29 RBI in April ties Ron Cey’s major league record.

1997 - The Braves end April with 19 wins and go 12-2 at brand new Turner Field.

2013 - Tim Hudson allows three hits over seven scoreless innings and homers while recording his 200th career win with an 8-1 victory over the Nationals.

MLB History

1922 - Charlie Robertson becomes the third pitcher in the modern era to throw a perfect game. Robertson and the White Sox blak the Detroit Tigers 2-0.

1923 - The New York Yankees sign 20-year old Lou Gehrig to a contract that will pay him $2,000 along with a $1,500 bonus.

1946 - Bob Feller tosses his second career no-hitter against the New York Yankees.

1952 - Ted Williams plates his final game before leaving for military duty in Korea. He hit a two-run home run off of Dizzy Trout to help the Red Sox to a 5-3 win over the Tigers.

1958 - Ted Williams becomes the 10th player in major league history with at least 1,000 career extra base hits.

1988 - Dave Winfield drives in two runs to give him 29 for the month of April tying the major league record.

1994 - Blue Jays outfielder Joe Carter finishes April with 31 RBI to set a new major league record. Andres Galarraga drove in 30 runs to establish a new National League record.

2008 - Julio Franco announces his retirement as a player at age 49. He had been playing in the Mexican League and had last played in the majors in 2007.

