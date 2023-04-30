Braves News: Joe Jimenez back, the game that wasn’t, more

Well, the Braves’ game against the Mets was postponed Saturday, one day after their game was ended after 5 innings, resulting in a 4-0 win. This honestly works out pretty well for Atlanta, despite meaning they will have to play a doubleheader later in the season. The Braves had a long stretch of games scheduled that they were in the midst of right now without any rest days. Instead of continuing that grind, they got a win against a division rival while only needing to cover 5.0 innings, all of which were covered by a dominant Max Fried. The bullpen gets some much-needed rest for two days, while the rest of the squad gets some rest as well. The added bonus is that Max Scherzer’s suspension will last past the Braves series, instead of him being able to face the Braves fresh off his suspension for the last game of the series.

Braves News

Joe Jimenez was reinstated from the paternity list in place of Danny Young.

...But Saturday’s game was postponed to an August doubleheader.

MLB News

Jacob deGrom is hitting the IL with elbow inflammation, which is far from reassuring for a guy with an injury history as long as his.

Old friend Chris Martin may return from the IL soon for Boston.

Aaron Judge has a hip strain and may hit the IL.

The Mets made a few pitcher roster moves, despite the game being postponed.

Miguel Andujar made his return to the majors in Pittsburgh, where they are having a great start to the season.