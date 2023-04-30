Spencer Strider, Braves look for a series win in New York

After a rainout Saturday, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets are scheduled to continue their series at Citi Field Sunday although weather could once again be a factor.

Friday’s rain-shortened win and Saturday’s washout has given the Braves an opportunity to rest the pitching staff after a long stretch without an off day. Atlanta will push their starting rotation back a day so Spencer Strider will get the start in Sunday’s game. The Mets will go with right-hander Tylor Megill.

Strider will be making his sixth start and is coming off of his most dominant outing of the season where he allowed just two hits and struck out 13 over eight innings against the Marlins. Strider carried a perfect game into the seventh and lost his no-hit bid with one out in the eighth. He has allowed a combined three hits and 22 strikeouts in 14 innings across his last two starts.

The Mets’ rotation depth has been put to the test during the early part of the season. Megill got off to a good enough start, but enters Sunday’s outing with a 3.96 ERA and a 6.00 FIP in 25 innings. He has seen some of that regression over his last two starts where he has allowed a combined 13 hits, five walks and seven runs in just nine innings. Megill lasted just four innings in his last start, allowing six hits and four runs to the Giants.

The Braves scored four runs in the fifth inning Friday before the game entered into a two-hour delay and was eventually called. Ronald Acuña Jr. put them ahead with a two-out single and then Matt Olson delivered the big blow with a long three-run home run to right off of David Peterson.

Prior to Saturday’s rainout, the Braves reinstated reliever Joe Jimenez from the paternity list and optioned Danny Young to Gwinnett. The Mets optioned Peterson to Triple A and placed reliever Brooks Raley on the injured list. To fill those roster spots, they reinstated Adam Ottavino from the paternity list and recalled John Curtiss.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South. The forecast is again calling for rain throughout the afternoon so stay tuned for updates.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, April 30, 1:40 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan