Braves-Mets rained out Sunday, doubleheader scheduled for Monday

Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets has been postponed again due to rain. It will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Monday starting at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Weather has had a major impact on the series. Both teams played through a downpour for five innings Friday night before the game was called with the Braves leading 4-0. Saturday’s game was cancelled early and rescheduled for a doubleheader on August 12.

The weather report for Sunday wasn’t any better with rain forecasted throughout the afternoon. Given how much rain fell Saturday and the grim outlook for Sunday, the game was called early.

Spencer Strider was scheduled to pitch for Atlanta Saturday and was pushed back to Sunday after the first cancellation. He and Charlie Morton will most likely take the mound in Monday’s doubleheader. Tylor Megill was scheduled to pitch Sunday’s game against Strider. The Mets had not announced their starter for Monday at the time of Sunday’s postponement.