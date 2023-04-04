This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits home run No. 714

Braves Franchise History

1974 - Hank Aaron ties Babe Ruth with 714 career home runs with a three-run shot off of Reds pitcher Jack Billingham.

MLB History

1911 - Automobile maker Hugh Chalmers announces that he will award a new car to the player who is selected as MVP by the baseball writers.

1977 - The Pirates acquire outfielder Mike Easler from the California Angels in exchange for minor league pitcher Randy Sealy.

1988 - Blue Jays outfielder George Bell becomes the first player to homer three times on Opening Day. All three of Bell’s homers were off of Royals starter Bret Saberhagen and helped Toronto to a 5-3 win.

1989 - Tommy John picks up the win for the New York Yankees on Opening Day and ties a major league record by playing in his 26th season.

1994 - Cubs outfielder Tuffy Rhodes homers three times on Opening Day and becomes the first player in league history to homer in his first three at-bats of the season.

1998 - Mark McGwire ties Willie Mays with a homer in his fourth consecutive game to begin the season.

2001 - Hideo Nomo tosses a no-hitter against the Baltimore Orioles in his debut with the Boston Red Sox.

He is the fourth pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues.

2003 - Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa hits the 500th home run of his career.

2005 - Tigers DH Dimitri Young hits three home runs for the Tigers in an 11-2 win over the Royals.

2011 - Nelson Cruz ties Willie Mays and Mark McGwire with a home run in each of his team’s first four games to begin the season.

2013 - The Rangers and shortstop Elvis Andrus agree to an eight-year, $120 million contract extension.

