Braves News: Andruw Jones to Have Number Retired, Dylan Dodd to make Debut, more

Finally!!!

The news many of us knew was long overdue but finally came to fruition on Monday.

No, not a truly dominant offensive performance from the offense to earn a win.

And no, not the official move to bring Dylan Dodd to the majors for his MLB debut later tonight.

No, it is hard to argue that the biggest news of the day was the official announcement that the Braves are officially retiring Andruw Jones’s Number 25 later this year on September 9th. One of the best natural and all-around talents in the history of the franchise, many feel this is an honor that should been done years ago. However, as the old saying goes, better late than never. And for Andruw Jones, his consistency in the field and at the plate for the Braves deserves to honored like other all-time greats in franchise history.

Braves News

In a bit of a surprise, the corresponding roster moves that will make Dodd available tomorrow was Jared Shuster being sent to Triple A and offseason signing Jordan Luplow being designated for assignment.

Charlie Morton had far from his best stuff on Monday night, but was good enough to get the win.

Battery Power TV looks at the opening season series storylines.

Monday was just the start to what will be a very competitive week of baseball for the Braves.

Plenty of noteworthy performances highlighted early season action in the minors on the farm for the Braves.

MLB News