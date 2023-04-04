Daily Hammer Podcast: Honoring Andruw Jones amid busy Monday for Braves

Monday certainly was a noteworthy day for the Braves on and off the field.

Shawn Coleman breaks it all down in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer Podcast:

Braves offense puts on best performance of the season, featuring the long ball early an often

Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies hit first home runs of the year

Charlie Morton had both ups and downs, but did well enough to earn first victory of season

Ronald Acuna Jr. claims he is 100% healthy and play so far backs it up

Andruw Jones to finally have number retired by Braves

Dylan Dodd officially called up to make MLB debut Tuesday, Jordan Luplow DFA’d in process

