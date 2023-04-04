Daily Hammer Podcast: Honoring Andruw Jones amid busy Monday for Braves

Monday certainly was a noteworthy day for the Braves on and off the field.
Shawn Coleman breaks it all down in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer Podcast:
- Braves offense puts on best performance of the season, featuring the long ball early an often
- Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies hit first home runs of the year
- Charlie Morton had both ups and downs, but did well enough to earn first victory of season
- Ronald Acuna Jr. claims he is 100% healthy and play so far backs it up
- Andruw Jones to finally have number retired by Braves
- Dylan Dodd officially called up to make MLB debut Tuesday, Jordan Luplow DFA’d in process
