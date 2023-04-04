 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Honoring Andruw Jones amid busy Monday for Braves

A busy Monday for the Braves offered plenty of excitement to begin the first full week of baseball in 2023.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Monday certainly was a noteworthy day for the Braves on and off the field.

Shawn Coleman breaks it all down in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer Podcast:

  • Braves offense puts on best performance of the season, featuring the long ball early an often
  • Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies hit first home runs of the year
  • Charlie Morton had both ups and downs, but did well enough to earn first victory of season
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. claims he is 100% healthy and play so far backs it up
  • Andruw Jones to finally have number retired by Braves
  • Dylan Dodd officially called up to make MLB debut Tuesday, Jordan Luplow DFA’d in process

