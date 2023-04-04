Kevin Pillar set to make Braves debut in left field as Atlanta faces St. Louis

The lineups for tonight’s game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis have been revealed and as far as the Braves are concerned, there are eight familiar faces and one new face in the lineup tonight.

Indeed, the lineups have been revealed and that new face is none other than Kevin Pillar. Pillar will be making his first start since June 4 of last season, which is when he had a very brief stint in the outfield for the Dodgers.

It’s a far cry from when Pillar was a regular fixture in the outfield for the Toronto Blue Jays and a lot of that has to do with the fact that his bat is probably not going to give you a lot of production. He’s stuck around as a journeyman due to the fact that he can still play defense at a high level. His spot in ninth in this lineup is pretty fitting.

Here’s how the Cardinals are lining up for tonight’s game:

Ready for another night of baseball! pic.twitter.com/24LgGsbIC4 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 4, 2023

The usual suspects for St. Louis are in their customary spots of 3-4-5, as Paul Goldcshmidt, Nolan Arenado and Wilson Contreras have not moved. That’s the only similarity that this lineup has to last night’s lineup, as Oli Marmol has switched things up a bit. Tommy Edman has gone from batting last to batting first, Juan Yepez and Taylor Motter will be making their 2023 debuts as the starting designated hitter and second baseman, respectively, and Dylan Carson has gotten the start in left field. St. Louis is definitely going with a new look to welcome Dylan Dodd to Major League Baseball.