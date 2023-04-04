Braves vs. Cardinals Game Thread 4/4/2023

It’s 404 Day in Atlanta, and the Atlanta Braves are currently off to a solid start here in the extremely early stages of the regular season. After winning last night, they’re in prime position to pick up their second series victory of this season-opening trip. Tonight’s also a huge night for Dylan Dodd, who’s going to make his major league debut against a St. Louis Cardinals lineup that has about as tough of a 3-4-5 combo as any lineup in baseball.

Hopefully we’ll continue to see this lineup mash — they’ve scored at least seven runs in each of their three victories and it would be lovely to see them continue to send the baseball all over the place in yet another early season game.

Pregame Notes: