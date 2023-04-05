This Day in Braves History: Welcome to the Show!

Braves Franchise History

1971 - The Braves defeat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 in the first opener ever played at Riverfront Stadium.

1997 - In the second game in the history of Turner Field, rain forced the suspension of the Braves and Cubs in the seventh inning. Several players will spend the night in the clubhouse. The Braves will win the completion of the suspended game Sunday 11-5 and then defeat Chicago 4-0 in the regularly scheduled matchup.

2004 - John Schuerholz announces that the Braves have picked up the option on Bobby Cox’s contract and that he will remain the team’s manager through the 2005 season.

2009 - The Braves open the season with a 4-1 win over the defending World Series champion Phillies. Derek Lowe allows two hits over eight shutout innings while Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur and Jordan Shafer all homer.

2010 - Jason Heyward homers in his first career at-bat to help the Braves to a 16-5 Opening Day win over the Chicago Cubs at Turner Field.

2015 - The Braves and Padres pull off a blockbuster trade the day before Opening Day. Atlanta sends closer Craig Kimbrel and outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. to the Padres in exchange for pitcher Matt Wisler and outfielders Carlos Quentin, Cameron Maybin and Jordan Paroubeck. Atlanta also receives a compensation round pick for the 2015 Draft that they will use to select Austin Riley.

MLB History

1913 - Brooklyn Superbas outfielder Casey Stengel hits an inside the park home run in a 3-2 exhibition game win over the Yankees. Stengal’s homer was an inside-the-park and is the first homer in Ebbets Field history.

1925 - Babe Ruth collapses in a railroad station in Asheville, North Carolina and will eventually undergo surgery for an ulcer.

1966 - The Orioles release Don Larsen, who was the last active player who previously played for the St. Louis Browns.

1971 - 45,000 fans pack RFK Stadium to watch the last Opening Day game to be played in Washington DC until the Nationals return in 2005.

1972 - For the first time in league history, the start of the regular season is delayed due to a player strike.

1983 - Tom Seaver makes his first appearance for the Mets since his trade to Cincinnati in 1977. He combined with Doug Sisk to shut out the Phillies 2-0.

1993 - The Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins play their first games ever. Jeff Conine records four hits for the Marlins who defeat the Dodgers 6-3 at Joe Robbie Stadium. The Rockies fell to the Mets 3-0 at Shea Stadium.

1998 - The Arizona Diamondbacks record their first career win with a 3-2 victory over the Giants. Arizona had begun the season with a five-game losing streak.

2005 - The Washington Nationals lose their inaugural season opener to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4.

2013 - Chris Davis ties Willie Mays, Mark McGwire and Nelson Cruz with a homer in his fourth consecutive game to begin the season.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.