Braves News: Max Fried to injured list, Dylan Dodd successful in MLB debut, more

As expected, the Atlanta Braves placed starter Max Fried on the 15-day injured list as a result of a hamstring strain on Opening Day. Fried lasted 3.1 innings and surrendered just one earned run before exiting the game.

In a corresponding move, the organization recalled righty Bryce Elder to Atlanta. Elder battled for a spot in the starting rotation this spring but was beat out by Dylan Dodd.

Elder is expected to start today’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals and may find himself making a couple more starts before Fried’s targeted mid-April return.

More Braves News:

Dylan Dodd made his MLB debut on Tuesday and pitched five innings of one-run ball in a 4-1 Braves win.

A few Braves minor leaguers discussed the ground gained on the latest collective bargaining agreement.

The retirement of Andruw Jones’ number highlights the Daily Hammer Podcast.

MLB News:

The New York Mets placed pitcher Tommy Hunter on the 15-day injured list with back spasms. Hunter becomes the ninth Mets pitcher to be sidelined.

The Miami Marlins made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, including placing Johnny Cueto and Joey Wendle on the injured list.

Fernando Tatis Jr. made his rehab start in Triple-A El Paso Tuesday night and is expected to return to the San Diego Padres on April 20.