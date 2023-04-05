Bryce Elder, Braves look to complete sweep of Cardinals

Bryce Elder will make his 2023 season debut as the Atlanta Braves look to complete a road sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta is 4-1 on the season and will return to Truist Park Thursday for their home opener.

Atlanta’s offense has come alive in the series as they have belted five home runs in the first two games. Ronald Acuña Jr. has been in the middle of everything with five hits in the series including a double, a homer and three runs scored. Travis d’Arnaud has continued his hot start to the season with four hits including two more doubles.

The Braves recalled Elder Tuesday to fill the roster spot of Max Fried who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain that he suffered on Opening Day in Washington. Elder started Gwinnett’s opener last Friday where he allowed five hits and four runs over six innings. He will be on regular rest for Wednesday’s game.

Elder was pressed into early duty last April and largely struggled before being sent back to the minors. However, he returned for the stretch run after Spencer Strider was injured and finished the season in the rotation while posting a 1.65 ERA and a 2.41 FIP over his final five starts. Elder entered the spring competing to begin the season in Atlanta’s rotation, but was optioned to Gwinnett in the middle of March after four appearances.

The Cardinals will go with right-hander Miles Mikolas who will be looking to bounce back after a rough outing on Opening Day where he allowed 10 hits and five runs in just 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mikolas has five career appearances against Atlanta and has a 3.04 ERA in 26 2/3 innings.

St. Louis’ offense came into the series red hot, but Atlanta’s pitching staff has done a pretty good job of neutralizing them. Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado all have three hits each, but Goldschmidt’s home run in the opener is the group’s only extra-base hit.

Wednesday’s game has an afternoon start time of 1:15 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, April 5, 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan