Daily Hammer Podcast: Dylan Dodd, Michael Soroka look great in 2023 Debuts

This is more like it.

On Sunday, the struggles of Jared Shuster for the Braves and Ian Anderson for the Stripers likely caused a bit of concern heading into the first full week of the 2023 season. Fortunately. fortune has bounced back for the Braves. Both Dylan Dodd and Michael Soroka looked great for the Braves and Stripers on Tuesday, as a positive performance from both was a much needed development. Atlanta hopes the good vides will continue on Wednesday as Bryce Elder takes the mound for the Braves and Kyle Wright toes the rubber for the Stripers.

Plus, another excellent performance from Ronald Acuna Jr., and Orland Arcia has been better than advertised so far in 2023.

Shawn Coleman looks at these topics and much more in the Daily Hammer Podcast.

