Travis d’Arnaud catching, hitting cleanup for series finale against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves are back Wednesday for some afternoon baseball on getaway day against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves will be looking to complete a three-game sweep with Bryce Elder set to make his 2023 debut. The Cardinals will counter with right-hander Miles Mikolas.

Brian Snitker will go with most of his regulars for Wednesday’s finale. Travis d’Arnaud gets another start behind the plate and will hit clean up. Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup and will hit seventh and DH. Eddie Rosario is back in left field and hitting eighth. He is 4-for-5 with a home run in his career against Mikolas.

First pitch at 1:15 pm ET today vs. the Cardinals!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/kvlNg15cdP — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 5, 2023

For the Cardinals, Willson Contreras and Tyler O’Neill are out of the lineup Wednesday. Andrew Knizner will catch Mikolas and hit ninth.

No Contreras, O'Neill in today's Cardinals lineup. Carlson returns to CF. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/MW9ZZfnX0B — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 5, 2023

It is raining in St. Louis this morning, but the front is supposed to move through around noon.