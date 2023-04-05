 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Travis d’Arnaud catching, hitting cleanup for series finale against Cardinals

Travis d’Arnaud moves behind the plate for Wednesday’s series finale.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are back Wednesday for some afternoon baseball on getaway day against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves will be looking to complete a three-game sweep with Bryce Elder set to make his 2023 debut. The Cardinals will counter with right-hander Miles Mikolas.

Brian Snitker will go with most of his regulars for Wednesday’s finale. Travis d’Arnaud gets another start behind the plate and will hit clean up. Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup and will hit seventh and DH. Eddie Rosario is back in left field and hitting eighth. He is 4-for-5 with a home run in his career against Mikolas.

For the Cardinals, Willson Contreras and Tyler O’Neill are out of the lineup Wednesday. Andrew Knizner will catch Mikolas and hit ninth.

It is raining in St. Louis this morning, but the front is supposed to move through around noon.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Cardinals: April 3-5

View all 14 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power