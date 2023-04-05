Kyle Wright starting Wednesday for Gwinnett, Jordan Luplow claimed by Blue Jays

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday that Kyle Wright will make a rehab start Wednesday night at Gwinnett. If all goes well, he could rejoin the rotation sometime on the upcoming home stand. The team also announced that outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off of waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays.

RHP Kyle Wright is set to begin a major league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett tonight.



Additionally, OF Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers today by the Toronto Blue Jays. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 5, 2023

Wright had a delayed start to the spring after receiving a cortisone shot in his throwing shoulder prior to camp. He started to ramp up midway through camp, but the Braves still opted to have him begin the season on the injured list.

With Max Fried on the injured list with a hamstring strain, Atlanta’s rotation depth has been put to the test over the first two series. Jared Shuster made his major league debut in Washington and was then optioned to make room for Dylan Dodd, who debuted Tuesday. Bryce Elder started in place of Fried Wednesday.

Luplow was designated for assignment to make room for Dodd on the roster. Atlanta signed him to a one-year, $1.4 million deal in December. He was slowed through the early part of camp due to oblique soreness and was optioned to Gwinnett where he was 3-for-10 to start the season. The performance of Eli White and others in the outfield mix likely deemed Luplow expendable. The Blue Jays will assume the rest of Luplow’s salary.