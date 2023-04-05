Mississippi Braves release opening day roster

The Atlanta Braves minor league rosters have been releasing sporadically throughout the day and the Mississippi Braves roster has dropped. It’s a roster that lacks true star power as there aren’t many top prospects on the team.

Our Brady Petree did a great roster preview a few weeks ago on what the team might look like come today.

The top prospect on the roster is pitcher Victor Vodnik who is surprisingly starting the season one level lower than he closed last year at. The team’s 11th overall prospect on MLBPipeline appeared in 24 AAA games compared to just 7 at AA. His command was a bit shaky last season so it’s possible they want him to further address those issues before playing in AAA again. Besides Vodnik there are 3 other top 30 pitching prospects on the roster. The first being right hander who closed the season at the AA level last season where he struggled. Additionally, Roddery Muñoz who appeared in 3 AA games and Alan Rangal who made it to AAA but mainly pitched in AA where he struggled mightily are starting the year in AA.

Offensively there isn’t a whole lot on the roster. Shortstop Cal Coley, the team's 4th round selection in 2021 and 13th best prospect is on the roster, but he isn’t the strongest of hitters. Aside from him there is not a single top 30 hitting prospect on the roster. The are a couple intriguing hitting prospects on the roster with Hudson Potts being one. The infielder who was a consistent top 30 prospect for the San Diego Padres in the late 2010s when their farm system was at its strongest. The other one being utility man Drew Lugbauer who has 87 career home runs, 28 of which came last season.