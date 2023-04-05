Padres vs. Braves: April 6-9

After a 5-1 road trip to begin the season, the Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park where they will begin a seven-game home stand with a four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Atlanta opened the season by taking two of three in Washington and then went into St. Louis and beat the Cardinals three straight. The offense got in gear led by Ronald Acuña Jr. who had seven hits and scored five runs in the three games. Austin Riley hit his first two homers of the season.

Here is the schedule and pitching matchups for the upcoming series against the Padres:

Thursday, April 6, 7:20 p.m. ET

Spencer Strider vs. Blake Snell

Friday, April 7, 7:20 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Nick Martinez

Saturday, April 8, 7:20 p.m. ET

Charlie Morton vs. Michael Wacha

Sunday, April 9, 7:08 p.m. ET

Dylan Dodd vs. Seth Lugo