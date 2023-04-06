PTBNL Episode 36: Braves hot start, stars playing well, rotation questions, defense, and more

In Episode 36 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Shawn and Stephen talk about the team’s red hot start to the season, how well the Braves’ stars are playing, as well as the injury concerns in the rotation. The guys also discuss how well the defense played this week and if there are any concerns heading into the big series against San Diego.

