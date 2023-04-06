 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 36: Braves hot start, stars playing well, rotation questions, defense, and more

Shawn and Stephen talk about the Braves hot start and what’s to come.

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

In Episode 36 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Shawn and Stephen talk about the team’s red hot start to the season, how well the Braves’ stars are playing, as well as the injury concerns in the rotation. The guys also discuss how well the defense played this week and if there are any concerns heading into the big series against San Diego.

