Braves News: Minor league rosters, road sweep

The Braves are playing dominant baseball at the major league level right now, starting the season 5-1 from games on the road, with the latter three against a strong Cardinals team. Matt Olson looks like an absolute force at the plate, Ronald Acuna appears to have returned to Peak Acuna, and Austin Riley continues to mash baseballs. Additionally, the team’s pitching is largely cruising with a strong staff from rotation to bullpen.

Meanwhile, the Braves’ next wave of exciting prospects got assigned to their minor league teams in the lower levels. The Augusta Greenjackets and Rome Braves rosters look really fun, and remember, MiLBTV is now included in an MLBTV subscription, so you can watch those prospects whenever you want if you are a subscriber.

Braves News

The Augusta Greenjackets’ roster was released and there are a ton of intriguing names, especially on the pitching side.

The Rome Braves’ roster was announced and features the Braves’ top prospect, AJ Smith-Shawver, as well as a lot of intriguing bats.

The Mississippi Braves roster isn’t quite as exciting, reflecting the loss of depth at the higher levels of the farm due to graduation.

The Braves completed the sweep over the Cardinals in dominant fashion, mirroring most of their games this season.

MLB News

The Diamond Sports bankruptcy saga continues.

Liam Hendricks completed his chemotherapy treatment.

An MRI did not show any structural issues in Justin Verlander’s shoulder.

Aaron Ashby will undergo arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

We got updates on Kyle Wright and Jordan Luplow from the team.

Eloy Jimenez hit the IL.

The Orioles called up Grayson Rodriguez, who had a solid debut.