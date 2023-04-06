Braves Minor League Recap: Kyle Wright makes rehab start

The big news of the day on the minor league side was Kyle Wright making his first, and perhaps last, rehab start for Gwinnett. Despite this the Stripers took a loss to Norfolk on the final day that they will have all of the attention this spring. The minor league schedule fully opens up tonight with all four full season affiliates in action.

(2-3) Gwinnett Stripers 3, (4-1) Norfolk Tides 6

Eli White, CF: 0-4, BB, .235/.350/.765

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-5, .429/.538/.857

Kyle Wright, SP: 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 7.50 ERA

Richard Lovelady, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0.00 ERA

Gwinnett has been getting a lot of production from the top of the order, but with Braden Shewmake taking a day off and the star bats of the early going having a quiet night there wasn’t much to make of the game. Eli White threw up an 0-4 and Vaughn Grissom had only one hit in five trips to the plate. The bottom of the order put Gwinnett on the board first, capitalizing on a walk, hit by pitch, and single which loaded the bases for Justin Dean. Dean then dropped a bloop single into center field to score two runs and put the Stripers up 2-0. Norfolk then struck for two more runs over the next two innings before Gwinnett was able to get on the board again, and the Stripers never made much threat of a comeback in the game. Yolmer Sanchez scored Grissom on a two out single in the fifth inning. Then the Stripers went 0-9 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position over the final four innings.

Kyle Wright did not come in and dominate this game, but he had an alright outing outside of the one big inning against him. Wright walked the first batter he faced in the game but then erased that with a double play ball. Wright got back into trouble when he allowed a leadoff triple in the second inning and that run came in to score when the next batter grounded out. The poor inning for Wright came in the third, when he loaded the bases on three base hits then allowed a two-out grand slam that put the Stripers behind for good. Wright was finally able to settle in after that and allowed one hit over his final 3 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out five batters. As soon as Wright left those fortunes shifted as Danny Young allowed a solo home run to the first batters he faced in relief. Richard Lovelady closed out the Stripers pitching night with a clean eighth inning.

Next Game: 9/26 vs (58-89) Louisville Bats @ 7:05 PM ET