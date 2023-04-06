 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Pillar starts in left for Braves against Padres

Travis d’Arnaud gets another start as the DH.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will kick off their home schedule Thursday when they begin a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Spencer Strider will get the start in the home opener while Blake Snell will be on the mound for the Padres.

Travis d’Arnaud is back in the lineup as the DH and will slot into the fourth spot. Sean Murphy will catch and hit sixth. Kevin Pillar, who is 8-for-21 in his career against Snell, will hit eighth and play left field.

For the Padres, Trent Grisham will lead off and will be followed by Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Soto is 1-for-4 in his career against Strider and is the only Padres player with a hit in their career against Strider.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

