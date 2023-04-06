Michael Harris exits game with lower back tightness

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris exited Thursday’s game against the San Diego Padres in the fourth inning as a precaution with lower back tightness. He was replaced in the top of the fourth inning by Sam Hilliard.

Harris reached on a fielder’s choice in his first plate appearance and then stole second base. He appeared to be slow getting up after the steal, but stayed in the game and finished the inning. The Braves said that the move was precautionary.