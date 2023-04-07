This Day in Braves History: Adam LaRoche first two hits of career

Braves Franchise History

1979 - Ken Forsch no-hits the Atlanta Braves, 6-0.

1987 - Braves starter Rick Mahler ties a National League record by throwing his third Opening Day shutout as Atlanta beats Philadelphia, 6-0.

2004 - Braves rookie Adam LaRoche records the first two hits of his career in one inning as Atlanta beats the Mets 18-10. The Braves scored 11 runs in the fourth inning which took 33 minutes to complete.

MLB History

1958 - The Los Angeles Dodgers erect a 42-foot screen at the Los Angeles Coliseum as part of an effort to cut down on home runs to left field, which is only 250 feet from home plate.

1969 - Ted Williams loses his first game as manager of the Washington Senators as they fall to the New York Yankees, 8-4. Williams managed the Senators for three seasons, before moving with the team to Texas in 1972.

1969 - Dodgers pitcher Bill Singler earns the first official save in major league history while making his only relief appearance of the season.

1970 - The Milwaukee Brewers play their first home game after their recent relocation from Seattle. They fell to the Angels, 12-0, but baseball returned to Milwaukee after a five-year absence.

1971 - The dismissal of Curt Flood’s lawsuit against Major League Baseball is upheld by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The verdict was then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

1977 - Tommy Lasorda begins his first full season as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-1 victory over the Giants. Lasorda replaced longtime manager Walter Alston at the end of the 1976 season, going 2-2 to finish the season.

1984 - Jack Morris strikes out eight and issues six walks, but no-hits the White Sox at Comiskey Park.

1984 - 19-year old pitcher Dwight Gooden makes his debut for the New York Mets in a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros.

2018 - Andrew McCutchen has six hits, including a walk-off three run home run in the 14th inning to help the Giants beat the Dodgers 7-5. McCutchen was just 2-for-24 at the plate entering the game.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.