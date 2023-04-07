Braves look to extend winning streak in Jared Shuster’s second start

It may be just April, but there was a playoff feel at Truist Park Thursday night where the Atlanta Braves scored a walk-off win over the San Diego Padres in their home opener. The eighth largest regular season crowd watched Thursday’s win and Brian Snitker gave credit to the fans for a lot of their success at home.

“It’s nice here. It’s always special with the crowds like they are and the energy in the building,” Snitker said. “I swear, these guys feed off of it. The fans are a big part of our success here.”

The Braves are off to a 6-1 start and are riding a four-game winning streak. They will look to keep that going again Friday night when rookie Jared Shuster makes his second career start.

Shuster struggled in his first outing allowing four runs in the first inning against the Nationals. He settled down from there and ended his outing having allowed six hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He was optioned to the minors after that start, but was brought back Thursday after Collin McHugh was placed on the 15-day injured list.

“Just rebound from the first inning of his last start, because after that, he threw up zeros,” Snitker said of what he is looking for from Shuster Friday. “I’m sure he’s going to be anxious and excited to get back out there. But yeah, I’m glad he experienced it. Now it’s kind of back to work.”

Orlando Arcia’s big day highlighted a 13-hit performance by Atlanta in the opener. Arcia hit his second home run of the season in the second inning and then delivered a walk-off single in the ninth. Arcia is off to a blistering start at the plate hitting .370/.414/.667 with a 185 wRC+ through the first seven games.

Nick Martinez will be tasked with slowing down Atlanta’s offense Friday night. Martinez allowed six hits and four runs over seven innings in his first start against the Rockies. San Diego will be looking for Martinez to give them some length after Blake Snell failed to get out of the fourth inning in the opener.

Friday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, April 7, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: NONE

Streaming: Apple TV+

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan