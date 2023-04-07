Daily Hammer Podcast: A Walk-Off Win in the Home Opener

What a way to start the season at home!

Orland Arcia delivered a huge walk-off win in the home opener for the Braves. Atlanta’s offense was productive up and down the lineup and showed it can come from behind to win against quality competition. Plus, Spencer Strider gave a solid effort in his second start to the season and some injury updates and roster adjustments from Thursday could be relevant to the Braves bullpen in the short term.

Shawn Coleman discusses all this and much more on the latest edition of the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.