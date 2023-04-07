Braves News: Orlando Arcia discusses walk-off, Michael Harris exits, and more

The Atlanta Braves won Thursday’s home opener in walk-off fashion against the San Diego Padres, 7-6. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Orlando Arcia drove Nabil Crismatt’s 2-2 pitch into center field to score Eddie Rosario and end the back-and-forth affair.

“I like those situations a lot, mainly because I just tell myself I want to do whatever I can to help the team win,” Arcia said postgame. “I kind of fixate on that and do whatever I can to pull it off for the team.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an American guy or a Latin guy, we’re united as a team,” he added. “We get along so well. I think that’s the key to our success.”

Arcia finished his night leading the Braves in hits (3). Before his clutch hit to end it, he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third.

Arcia and the Braves continue the series Friday evening with top prospect Jared Shuster on the bump.

More Braves News:

Outfielder Michael Harris was removed from Thursday’s game in the fourth inning with lower back tightness. The move was just precautionary and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.

The Braves’ pitching depth is tested once again as RHP Collin McHugh was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Kyle Wright made his first rehab start in Triple-A Gwinnett and is eligible to return from the injured list on Tuesday.

Episode 36 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses Atlanta’s hot start, rotation questions, and more.

MLB News:

New York Mets catcher Omar Narvaez will be sidelined for eight to nine weeks with a calf strain. Imaging revealed that the injury was medium-to-high grade. The Mets will call on top prospect Francisco Alvarez.

Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White will miss two months with a groin strain.

Dallas Keuchel, Miguel Sano, and Chris Archer headline the most notable remaining free agents.

The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline is set for August 1.