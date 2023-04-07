Sam Hilliard starts in center as Braves continue series against Padres

After a thrilling walk-off win in the home opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to five-straight Friday night when they continue their series against the San Diego Padres. Jared Shuster will make his second career start for Atlanta while the Padres will go with right-hander Nick Martinez.

The Braves placed Michael Harris on the injured list prior to Friday’s game. Sam Hilliard replaced Harris in the fourth inning of Thursday’s game and will get the start on Friday. Eddie Rosario is back in left field and will hit sixth. Marcell Ozuna, who is 1-for-17 at the plate to start the season, is back in the lineup at DH and will hit eighth.

For the Padres, Xander Bogaerts moves into the leadoff spot. He will be followed by Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Nelson Cruz who enters the lineup as the DH. Austin Nola will catch Martinez and hit seventh.

Friday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+. While the service requires a subscription, Apple is offering a free two month trial which will cover all three of Atlanta’s games on the service.