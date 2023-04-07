 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Padres vs. Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Shuster will make his second career start Friday night when the Atlanta Braves continue a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Right-hander Nick Martinez will get the start for San Diego.

Pregame Notes

You can find all of our coverage for the series in this StoryStream.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power