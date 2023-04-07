 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves place Michael Harris on 10-day injury list, recall Eli White

The injury bug continues to bite Atlanta

By Kris Willis
MLB: APR 05 Braves at Cardinals Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will be without Michael Harris for the next 10 days after he was placed on the injured list prior to Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres. The Braves recalled outfielder Eli White from Gwinnett to take Harris’ spot on the active roster.

Harris left Thursday’s game after the third inning with what was deemed precautionary with lower back discomfort. Brian Snitker said that Harris first felt something in the back while banging into the outfield wall on a catch. He added that he was day-to-day, but the decision was made Friday to go ahead and place him on the injured list.

Harris played a big part in Atlanta’s run to a fifth straight division title and won the Rookie of the Year award in the National League. Sam Hilliard replaced Harris in center field and will likely see plenty of time there along with White while Harris is out.

White turned heads with his performance during the spring. He is 4-for-17 with three home runs in four games with Gwinnett.

