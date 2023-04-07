Apple TV+ offering two free months to watch Braves on Friday Night Baseball

The Braves will help kick off Apple TV+ coverage of Friday Night Baseball on April 7, 2023 as the San Diego Padres continue their four-game series in Atlanta. The game tonight is available only on Apple TV+ streaming.

The good news for Braves and baseball fans is Apple is offering two free months of the streaming service, and it takes just a couple of seconds to confirm the offer using an Apple ID login. Click here to accept the promotion and be sure to read the fine print.

In addition to tonight’s game with the Padres, the Braves will be featured exclusively on the streaming service on Friday, April 21 against the Houston Astros and Friday, May 19 against the Seattle Mariners in what could be two potential World Series previews. The full schedule of games from Apple can be found here.

First pitch from Truist Park is set for 7:20 p.m. ET as Jared Shuster makes the second start of his career. He will be opposed by Nick Martinez.