Braves News: Michael Harris placed on injured list, Braves fall to Padres, more

The Atlanta Braves took another big hit on Friday as it was confirmed that outfielder Michael Harris is headed to the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain. In a corresponding move, outfielder Eli White was recalled from Gwinnett.

Harris exited Thursday’s game as a precaution after a collision with the outfield wall in the third inning.

“It’s stiff, just one of those things,” Brian Snitker said of the injury. “It’s early, we don’t want to push anybody. We want to make sure we get him right. He probably would have missed four or five days out of the lineup. So I think we just decided that we’ll go ahead and take care of this.”

“He’s a guy that plays all out and he’s not afraid to run into a wall to make plays and dive and steal bases,” the skipper added. “So it’s just strained, but nothing big. I don’t think it’s anything we feel like a stint on the IL won’t take care of.”

Although Harris is expected to be sidelined for just a short time, it is another huge misfortune for the club.

More Braves News:

Friday was a tough night for the Braves offensively, as they dropped game two to the Padres, 5-4.

2021 first round pick Spencer Schwellenbach made his professional debut for the Augusta Greenjackets. More in the minor league recap.

Spencer Strider is bound to make history with his incredible strikeout numbers.

The Daily Hammer Podcast highlights Thursday night’s walk-off win.

MLB News:

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Darick Hall will undergo surgery on his thumb after a base running injury. Kody Clemens has been recalled from Triple-A.

After being diagnosed with a low-grade shoulder strain, the New York Mets right-hander Justin Verlander has a targeted April return.

Texas Rangers righty Jake Odorizzi will miss the 2023 season after shoulder debridement surgery. The former Brave was traded to the Rangers in November.