Braves option Jared Shuster to Gwinnett, select contract of Danny Young

Atlanta adds a fresh arm to the bullpen.

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are adding a fresh arm to their bullpen for Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres. The team announced that Jared Shuster was optioned back to Gwinnett after Friday’s game and that they have selected the contract of reliever Danny Young. Right-hander Seth Elledge was designated for assignment to make room for Young on the active roster.

Shuster struggled again with his command in Friday’s start and needed 60 pitches to get through the first two innings. He did settle in somewhat and was able to pitch into the fifth, but allowed six hits, four walks and four runs in four innings. He has nine walks in just 8 2/3 innings across his two starts.

Young appeared in one game for the Braves in 2022 after he was claimed off waivers from the Mariners. He re-signed on a minor league deal during the offseason and allowed three runs over 8 1/3 innings during the spring. Young appeared in two games for Gwinnett where he allowed one run over two innings to go along with two walks and two strikeouts.

