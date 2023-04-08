Travis d’Arnaud back behind the plate as Braves continue series against Padres

Weather permitting, the Atlanta Braves will debut their City Connect jerseys Saturday night at Truist Park when they continue a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Charlie Morton is scheduled to be on the mound for Atlanta while the Padres will go with righty Michael Wacha.

Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup for Saturday’s game and will catch and hit cleanup. d’Arnaud is off to a great start and is 11-for-31 with three doubles at the plate. Sam Hilliard will get another start in center in place of Michael Harris.

For the Padres, Xander Bogaerts will DH and hit clean up. Matt Carpenter returns to the lineup at first base. Ha-Seong Kim will get the start at shortstop and will hit ninth.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast