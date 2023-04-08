 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs Padres Game Thread 04/08/2023

D'Arnaud returns at catcher and batting cleanup, as the Braves look to get back to winning.

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Check the game lineups here

Read more about the pitching matchup here

Come discuss the game between these two MLB heavyweights

In This Stream

Padres vs. Braves: April 6-9

View all 21 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power